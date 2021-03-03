Australian Attorney General denies historical rape allegation

Australia’s Attorney General Christian Porter has outed himself as the cabinet minister at the center of a historical rape allegation that has caused a storm of speculation in the nation’s parliament.
Journalist Angus Watson reports.
