Virat Kohli: England's defeat down to 'bizarre' display of batting, not pitch

India captain Virat Kohli has reacted angrily to ongoing debates around the pitch in Ahmedabad, blaming England’s two-day defeat in the third Test solely on “a bizarre display of batting”.Kohli has overseen two successive thumping victories on big-spinning surfaces since England took the series opener in gentler conditions in Chennai, concluding in a two-day finish last week.There has been no shortage of critique around the pitches, though much of the argument has settled along partisan lines, with most of the disapproval coming from outside India and the case for the defence coming from within the home camp.