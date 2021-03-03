Anti-Pakistan protest in Germany against enforced disappearances in Balochistan

The Free Balochistan Movement Germany Branch held a protest in front of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt.

The protesters shouted slogans against Pakistan and also held banners expressing solidarity with the families of the state victims of enforced disappearance in Balochistan.

A large number of people in Balochistan have gone missing who locals allege have been kidnapped by security agencies.

A majority of them are languishing in detention centres for years whereas some are extra-judicially killed and tortured.

