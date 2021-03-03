Senate To Discuss COVID Relief Bill

The U.S. Senate is expected to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
The U.S. Senate is expected to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the details.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated the Senate would advance as soon as Wednesday on President Biden’s $1.9..
A devastating number of small, locally-owned restaurants have not been able to withstand the financial storm unleashed by COVID.