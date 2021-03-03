Damou Bradley Sentenced GMK 030321

15th.

#### time now xxx in scott county -- a man has been senteced to more than 20 years for attacking his girl friend in 2017.

Full mug:sentenced attempted murder, assault damou bradley damou bradley.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; damou bradley will serve 20 years for attempted murder..

And 2 for assault.

According to police..

He told them... god told him to kill his girlfriend.

Bradley was arrested in may of 20-17 at a home he shared with his girlfriend in georgetown.

The police report says he strangled her in the shower..until she passed out.

It goes on to say when he realized she wasnt dead..

He stabbed her in the neck with a knife several times.

#### ots image:left stabbing