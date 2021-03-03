Unemployment Benefits GMK 030321

The House unanimously passes legislation to increase access to unemployment insurance benefits in the state.

Thouse bill 367... would mandate public offices to be open... anytime the unemployment rate increases to 5 percent in the area it would also require a biannual review of unemployment rates to make any necessary changes.

It now moves to the senate.

