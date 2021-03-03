I did not want to ‘get’ Salmond, insists Sturgeon as she rejects plot claim

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she would never have wanted to ‘get’ Alex Salmond”, as she told a Holyrood committee she had “no motive, intention, (or) desire” for such action against her predecessor.Ms Sturgeon is giving evidence to the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints.She told the committee that the details of complaints against Mr Salmond were “shocking” and his behaviour “was not always appropriate”.