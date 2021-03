Andrew Cuomo: Chorus grows for NY Governor's resignation amid harassment claims | Oneindia News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing resignation calls after a series of misconduct and advancement claims. The first two claims came from the former administration aides.

Under immense public and political pressure, the governor’s office asked the state attorney general to appoint someone to conduct an outside investigation into the harassment claims against Cuomo.

