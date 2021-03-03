1,000mph Rocket Car Aims To Break Land Speed Record

This jaw-dropping rocket car aims to break the land speed record and reach 1,000MPH in 2022!

The 'Aussie Invader 5R' weighs 9.2 tonnes fully fuelled and is capable of accelerating from 0 – 1,000 MPH (1,600+ KM/H) in just over 20 seconds.

In that time the car will burn 2.8 tonnes of propellant & at full speed will travel a mile in around 3.5 secs.

Founder and designer Rosco McGlashaw will reportedly pilot the rocket car with test runs embarked to happen in the Western Australian desert or Queensland.