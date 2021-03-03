How to travel safely travel for Spring Break

If you're traveling outside the U.S. for vacation, you must have a negative COVID-19 test before coming back.

March is known as one of the busier months for airports because of spring break.

But this year is a different story.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live with what the rochester international airport is expecting over these next few weeks and how you can safely travel.

One of the most important things you should know right off the bat before traveling through an airport right now, is you need to be wearing a face mask at all times.

Because if you don't... you could be fined up to 15 hundred dollars.

With spring break right around the corner... the cdc recommends not traveling at all right now.

If you must travel... it's advised you get a covid?

*9 test at least 3 days before you leave for your destination.

If you're able to get the vaccine... wait two weeks after your second dose to travel.

When it comes to going through security at the airport... travelers are allowed to carry a 12 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer ?

"*?*- which is more than the original amount.

Tiana o'connor with the rochester international airport tells me historically, march brings in a higher travel volume because of spring break.

She says they're anticipating to slowly see an increase of "we have been regaining passengers as people have had more confidence in travel with safety measures in place and with the introduction of the vaccines.

So we have seen an increase in passengers at rst.

I would say about 15% in february over the previous month."

The c?

"*d?

"*c recomm getting tested within 3 to 5 days once you're home and self quarantine for 7 days... even if you test negative.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

If you're traveling out of the united states for vacation... you must have a negative covid?

"*19 test before coming back.

You'll be asked to show proof... so make sure you keep your