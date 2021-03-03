Powel Copunty Help 3/3/2021

Golden Rule on Main Street will be giving away 5 items of clothing each to Powell County residents with proof of address.

The powell county office of public information..

Says theres more help for folks in the community affected by the floods.

The golden rule thrift store in stanton...will be giving away free clothes on friday and saturday afternoon from noon until three.

One person in a household..

Can choose up to five items..

The store says you should bring proof of address, if you can.

