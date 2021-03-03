Texas Lifts Mask Mandate

Texas Gov.
Texas Gov.
Greg Abbott is facing backlash in his own state for lifting the mask mandate and other restrictions designed to fight the coronavirus.
He also revealed that all businesses will be allowed to fully reopen beginning March 10.
