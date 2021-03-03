Texas and Mississippi announce they are ending mask mandates

Texas and Mississippi’s governors announced they are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses to open at full capacity, a move which worries health experts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the latest.
As Texas ended its mask mandate, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Michigan, as well as Chicago and San Francisco, also eased some..
Some West Point people shared their reactions concerning the governor's action on the mask mandate.