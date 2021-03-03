Some faculty members opposing exams under NTA: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on March 03 alleged that few faculty members spreading distorted facts in media about the institution and also opposing move of conducting exams with National Testing Agency (NTA).

"A few JNU faculty members have been spreading distorted facts in media and speaking against our admission process.

It is important to clarify and put the facts in public domain.

After National Testing Agency (NTA) took responsibility for entrance exams, the process has become transparent and accessible for students.

Some people don't want JNU to progress as they don't want any association with National Testing Agency (NTA).

As part of National Education Policy, most entrance exams will be conducted by NTA.

I fail to understand their logic in opposing the move," said JNU VC.