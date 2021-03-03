McMahon’s Best-One Tire increases minimum wage to $15 an hour, invests in employees

The business says it's the right thing to do to support our local economy.

McMahon’s Best-One Tire raised their minimum wage for all full-time employees to $15 an hour on March 1.

A fort wayne business owner isn't waiting around for congress to debate the national minimum wage.

McMahon's tells me they're raising salaries because if it wasn't for all of her employees hard work, they wouldn't have survived the pandemic.

'A year ago, we were laying people off, we had to cut hours.'

Mcmahonkim mcmahon says she would've never guessed a year later she'd be in the position to raise the company's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"to a certain extent, kind of a thank you to our employees who got us through this.

Obviously we couldn't have done it without them."

Mcmahon the national debate over raising the minimum wage inspired the president of mcmahons best one tire to take things into her own hands.

She says it'll help the economy.

"it's about taking care of their families.

It's about taking care of community.

The more you invest in your employees, the more they're going to invest in you."

Mcmahon purdue university fort wayne economics professor heather tierney agrees.

"having an increased would help to incentivize work and reduce welfare and snap payments."

Tierney the national minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour.

If you work full-time, 40 hours a week, you're still below the poverty line.

She says that raising the national minimum wage incrementally over four years would not only give employees a more livable wage, but also save businesses money long-term.

"you get to attract and retain higher skilled workers, so employers in the long run would have to spend less in employee turnover, because trading of employees is very expensive."

Tierney she says there are some cons to consider.

"it could be too much for people in the rural communities.

I think that is definitely a fair point, something to consider because the cost of living in fort wayne is a lot less compared to new york or los angeles."

Tierney for mcmahon, that doesn't matter.

"we don't really need to wait until congress makes a decisions.

This is the right thing to do."

Mcmahon mcmahon says it's hard to attract new employees to her small family owned business.

She hopes the competitive base salary will change that.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news