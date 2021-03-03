Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 55 and up, opens mass vaccination sites

Indiana residents age 55 to 60 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials announced Tuesday in the latest expansion of the state’s vaccine rollout.

The health department will partner with the indianapolis motor speedway, university of notre dame, and ivy tech to host three mass vaccination sites.

The clinics will offer the johnson and & johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.

We spoke with allen county health commissioner doctor matthew sutter.he agrees the third vaccine could prove effective as shots for mobile vaccine units...and says the continued use of masks is important as cases continue to drop.

Because you don't have to bring people back in three or four weeks for another dose.

For now in allen county we're going to use pfizer and moderna.i think wearing masks is important i don't think we can totally open things up at this point and i do support the states restrictions we've had.

If we go to blue that opens up gatherings and i think as long as people are masking and using good behaviors they can be done relatively safely.

Hoosiers 55 and older make up nearly 8- hundred- 58 thousand