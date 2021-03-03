Northwest Missouri vaccination clinics to deliver Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

A northwest missouri health department will start giving some of the first doses of the newly approved johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine.

The single-dose shot will be available at a mass vaccination clinic held in bethany on saturday.

Registration is required to get the shot.

50-thousand doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in missouri this week.

5-thousand of those doses will head to vaccination sites in kansas city and st.

Louis.

10-thousand will go to regional mass vaccination sites.

The remaining 35-thousand will be distributed to community providers who did not get a new round of the moderna or pfizer vaccine this week.