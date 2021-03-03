Northwest Missouri vaccination clinics to deliver Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Savannah wraps up mass vaccination clinic
Savannah wraps up mass vaccination clinic
Northwest Missouri vaccination clinics to deliver Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
A northwest missouri health department will start giving some of the first doses of the newly approved johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine.
The single-dose shot will be available at a mass vaccination clinic held in bethany on saturday.
Registration is required to get the shot.
50-thousand doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in missouri this week.
5-thousand of those doses will head to vaccination sites in kansas city and st.
Louis.
10-thousand will go to regional mass vaccination sites.
The remaining 35-thousand will be distributed to community providers who did not get a new round of the moderna or pfizer vaccine this week.
Savannah wraps up mass vaccination clinic
Savannah, Missouri is preparing for a mass vaccination clinic Friday