Governor says Arrowhead being considered as mass vaccination site

Covid-19 vaccine becomes more available and accessible, governor mike parson not ruling out large venues for mass vaccination clinics.

One of those locations being discussed is arrowhead stadium in kansas city.

Similar to the covid-testing clinics, the national guard would help supply the staffing that would be needed for such an operation.

While the state is also working to get vaccines out to smaller clinics, pharmacies and other locales, the governor says the efficiency of a mass vaccination clinic makes it an appealing option.

Parson said even as they eventually develop these larger vaccination clinics, the state will not alter from its original plan an equally distributing vaccines across the state.