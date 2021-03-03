Broadband expanded to 10G in Chillicothe

Broadband access in rural areas has been a challenge in recent years, especially so during the pandemic.

But in livingston county....problem no more after the work of a lot of community leaders.

The internet highway in chillicothe is getting a lot wider.tuesday, community leaders came together to celebrate the arrival of 10-g broadband internet service."10 gig is a very big deal.

It's a rare network availability" chillicothe becomes one of the first in missouri and one of the few in the nation to offer 10-g -- a goal they've have there had for several years.

"this is just as important to us as the railroad, as the highway as the river, the airport.

This is what allows us to expand well beyond the city limits.governor mike parson was there for the celebration.

He says rural access to broadband has been a priority of his since he took office -- even moreso since covid-19."the pandemic really exposed us and how we we were, especially where it comes to telehealth and telemedicine we just took for granted we could go get.those services all the time.

Then all the sudden you get shut down and you have to rely on broadband."and now with expanded broadband business leaders say the city is no longer limited by being a smaller community in west central missouri.

They say they are no longer competing chillicothe leaders now say they're not just competing with like smaller towns across the midwest, but cities around the nation and beyond."we can now be competitive anyplace on the planet and if there's a reason for somebody looking for a reason to relocate, chillicothe is a fantastic option."

Green hills communications provodied the broadband.

Company officlals say they spent $5 million over several years.

As the