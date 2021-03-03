Furlough scheme and self-employment grant extended until Sep

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed the furlough scheme will be extended to the end of September, as will support for the self-employed.

Employees will continue to receive 80% of their wages until the scheme ends, but firms will be asked to contribute 10% in July and 20% in August and September as the scheme is gradually phased out The fourth grant of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will cover February to April, worth 80% of average trading profits up to £7,500.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn