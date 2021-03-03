Skip to main content
Sheet of ice on frozen US river slowly crumbles as it flows over waterfall

Atmospheric drone footage shows the moment a sheet of ice slowly cracked as it passed over a waterfall in Ohio, US.

Mark Andrews managed to capture the satisfying footage on February 28 at Harrison Lake State Park.

The large sheet of ice begins to crumble into smaller chunks which then disappear as they drop down the falls.

Andrews posted his video to Reddit leaving viewers amused.

"THIS is the kind of stuff drones are meant for," one commenter wrote.

"I could watch this for hours," another said.

