Issues with vaccine distribution in Missouri

Parson has been clear that his office is not playing favorites about which parts of the state are getting vaccine.

He's received criticism that a greater proportion of the vaccines they are getting is going to more rural areas over the urban parts of the state.

Though parson denies inequities, buchanan county is far below statewide averages.

Each day more and more americans are getting the covid-19 vaccine.

Kq2's madeline mcclain with more <<kq2's madeline mcclain reportingless than 9 percent of buchanan county residents have received a covid-19 shot.

Trailing surrounding northwest counties and the state average.

However -- the poor vaccination rate is on par with missouri's 13 other heavily populated counties.

Debra bradley, st.

Joseph health department: "i know that i've been asking for more, mosaic has been asking for more.

Northwest health services is always asking for vaccines."across the state bigger counties can't seem to get enough vaccine doses, while more rural counties have more vaccines than people who want them.

Debra bradley, st.

Joseph health department: "we got a couple of hundred doses from one of these mass vaccination clinics shipped over to the community clinic a couple of weeks ago because they couldn't use it.

They tried as hard as they could so they said who could use it and i'm always like yeah, we'll take it."

Governor mike parson addressed that criticism at a news conference last thursday.

Gov.

Mike parson, r-missouri: "there is no division between missouri.

That needs to stop."

Debra bradley health department says governor parson reiternated that distribution was fair and proportional in a conference call tuesday morning.debra bradley, st.

Joseph health department: "he said the federal government is starting to ramp up their allocation which means we will get more which means hopefully means our region will also get more."

She says that while she believes time and an increase in supplies will help resolve these disparities...she does believe the state distribution formula needs work.debra bradley, st.

Joseph health department: my personal wish is maybe not use 2500 doses at these mass vaccination clinics, maybe use 1500 and put that other 1,000 through these high throughput clinics where you have your list, you have people who are willing to come in and get it.

We just don't have a vaccine to give it."

Reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

According to the most recent state data -- region h or the northwest part of the state -- has received nearly 58- thousand doses of the state's 1-point-67 million total doses.

That breaks down to about 5 percent of the state supply.

One