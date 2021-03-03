Human Agricultural CoOp providing free curbside meals at Big Momma's Kitchen for the next 6 months

These free curbside BBQs are a part of a continuing effort to help feed those less fortunate in our community, providing the comfort of a homecooked meal as well as healthier alternatives than what might otherwise be available.

31st.

The human agricultural cooperation is partnering with fort wayne businesses to provide free curbside barbecue giveaways this month.three hundred meals will be handed out at big momma's kitchen on march 9th and 16th from three to five...junk ditch will distribute 4-hundred-50 meals on march 30th from three to five.

And the agricultural cooperation is working on a giveaway from march 13th and 14th.the organization's goal is to have giveaways every other tuesday for the next six