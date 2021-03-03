Apple Blossom parade will go on in 2021

Returning to pre-pandemic times... organizers of the apple blossom parade announced today that it will go on this year... the parade will be held at 9-30 in the morning on may 1st and will roll down frederick avenue... last year's parade was canceled for the first time in at least 50 years due to the pandemic... organizers are calling for a safe outing by encouraging social distancing and masks... (sot: ken rosenauer, apple blossom festival president "we've reduced the entry fee this year to encourage more involvement.

And the other thing to is because of the covid restrictions, we are not doing the awards and prizes this year.

But that's just a one-year thing.

We'll return to that again next year.") despite the parade's return, the apple blossom pageant remains canceled for this year... look on our website -- kq2.com -- for more information on entering the