Deadly California Crash After 25 People Crammed into SUV

At least 13 people have died after a truck crashed into an SUV in Southern California.

The incident took place on a highway in El Centro.

Authorities said the SUV was carrying 25 people when it collided with the truck.

Report by Chanda.

