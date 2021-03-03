Centrals basketball season ends in the class 6 district 16 semifinal at Staley

Taking center stage this evening...sectional round of the state tournament... plus...districts continuing as well..

We will start with central... taking on staley... class 6 district 16 semifinal...=====well start in the second half....central down 30-22..staley keeping their foot on the gas...and its kyan evans who go up strong and extends the lead to 10 for the falcons...=====on the other end....it's will small who knocks down the three...the lead is cut to seven.....=====but going into the fourth the lead would be in favor of staley 41-31 and central fans wanting to see a fourth quarter push...====== here is small with the crafty take inside and score...and then another big threehe would finish with 15....====but staley just too much...central loses 61-46..