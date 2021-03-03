Centrals basketball season ends in the class 6 district 16 semifinal at Staley

The Locker Room: Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals
The FOX 55 Sports Team brings you action from 13 boys basketball sectional semifinals on Friday.
Taking center stage this evening...sectional round of the state tournament... plus...districts continuing as well..
We will start with central... taking on staley... class 6 district 16 semifinal...=====well start in the second half....central down 30-22..staley keeping their foot on the gas...and its kyan evans who go up strong and extends the lead to 10 for the falcons...=====on the other end....it's will small who knocks down the three...the lead is cut to seven.....=====but going into the fourth the lead would be in favor of staley 41-31 and central fans wanting to see a fourth quarter push...====== here is small with the crafty take inside and score...and then another big threehe would finish with 15....====but staley just too much...central loses 61-46..
