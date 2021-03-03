Former Fort Wayne NAACP president reflects on the legacy of Civil Rights Leader Vernon Jordan

The civil rights movement lost another leader yesterday evening.

Fox 55's drew frey explains vernon jordan's legacy and his connection with indiana.

Jb pressey jr will always remember when national urban league president vernon jordan came to fort wayne in 1980.and he came here because he was all about justice, equality, and freedom.but jordan's trip took a dark turn when a white supremacist shot him in the back at what was then the marriott inn.he was in the hospital.

The doctors were working on him.

And we did not know whether he was going to live or die.jordan survived the assassination attempt and continued his fight for equality for close to 40 years.

His family says he passed away peacefully monday evening.

He was 85 years old.pressey - a former president of the local naacp - wrote out a list of prominent civil rights leaders who have died in the past year, including elijah cummings and john lewis.and now today, we have vernon jordan.

And indiana ought to be proud because he went to depauw university.

He was the only black in his class.jordan became the president of the national urban league, and worked closely with u.s presidents jimmy carter and bill clinton to help black americans register to vote and fund their educations.he has left a legacy for others to read his life story and decide, 'you know what, if he did that for us then, what can i do in my lifetime, in my present situation, to make it better for someone else?'and while jordan's ties to fort wayne may be violent, pressey hopes his legacy will inspire peace.even though he came to fort wayne and that shooting that put a blot on our city, we have turned around that little blot and are trying to make it better so something like that.

The national urban league released a statement today, calling jordan one of the nations greatest champions of racial and economic justice.

