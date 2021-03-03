Back to School 3/3/2021

We stopped by russel cave elementary for a look at how things went this morning..

Nearly 200 hundred 3rd thru 5th graders returned today making the building full for the first time this year.

Principal amber catron says the graduated return made this week easier because they were able to build on some of the things they learned..

She says now they can focus on just being happy and excited.

Amber catron: overly excited.

We have been so excited to be int he building and have kids in front of us, we have built relationships with students virtually which is great, but just having them here is another level.

