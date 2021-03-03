High-level committee to mull over reservation demands by communities: Karnataka HM

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on demands for reservations by several communities said a 3-member high-level committee will be formed to look into the matter.

"We've appointed a high-level committee to look into all reports, demands for reservation by communities, increase in 50% constitutional provision, Supreme Court judgements and legal framework -how to go ahead with demands and give social justice to the people," said Karnataka Home Minister.

Basavaraj Bommai added, "So a 3-member high level committee has been appointed.

It will be headed by a retired High Court judge who will be its Chairman.

There will be one administrator and one person who will be well versed in social science."