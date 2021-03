'COVAXIN' demonstrated efficacy of 80.6% in Phase 3 clinical trial: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, 'COVAXIN' has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 80.6% in its Phase 3 clinical trial.

"Today is an important day for us, country and Indian science.

COVAXIN has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of around 80.6% in its Phase 3 clinical trial.

The trials involved 25,800 subjects, the largest ever conducted in India, in partnership with ICMR," Bharat Biotech chairman Dr Krishna Ella.