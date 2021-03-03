Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 3, 2021

St. Patrick's Photo Op Outside Goldman's Pawn Shop in Evansville

Credit: WEVV
"daphne" st.

Patrick's day is just two weeks away and the end of the rainbow -- has been spotted in downtown evansville.

This fun photo*op --- is just outside goldman's pawn on south-east 4th street.

But just like the leprechaun's "real" pot of gold-- it will vanish soon -- so snag your instagram*worthy selfie with it -- before saint patrick's day.

Storm team meteorologist griffin glasscock standing by with a full check of our

