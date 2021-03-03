Uddhav Thackeray: We Don’t Have To Learn Hindutva From You | Oneindia News

Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP saying the party has failed to govern the municipal corporations in Delhi.

Karnataka Minister resigns on moral grounds after tape scandal.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP and RSS.

In a statement made by Bharat Biotech, the biotechnology company claims that the Covaxin is 81 percent effective in preventing Covid and can work against the UK variant of the virus.

TMC meets Election Commission over PM's photo on vaccine documents #PMModi #ArvindKejriwal #KarnatakaMinisterSexTape