Friday, March 5, 2021

Feed Evansville Gets Back on Schedule with its Weekly Food Drive

Credit: WEVV
Area families in need can get food supplies once again at Hartke Pool.

Was scheduled for easter weekend.

Feed evansville - back on its regular wednesday schedule - helping local families with food boxes at hartke pool again today.... the organization is handing out more boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables - as well as dairy and meat products.... its going on from 11:00am - 5:00pm - or until supplies run out.... pick happens at hartke pool - near boeke and the

