DMV warning customers about a text message scam

The DMV is warning all of us about a new scam.

If you receive a text message asking for your personal info and claiming that it's the d-m-v.

Delete the message.

Here is what it says.

"our records indicate that your contact info must be updated for real i-d compliance.

Provide an up to date mailing address and phone number.

When customers hit a continue button it then says "action needed: due to an update on our new regulation.

Every customer must update their contact info."

D-m-v reps say do not take this message seriously.

D-m-v reps also say they do occasionally send out text messages to customers but only to remind people about appointments or cancellations.

If you do get a suspicious text message you can report the scam on f-t-c dot