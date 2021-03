'Chancellor has provided support beyond Covid roadmap'

Stephen Barclay has praised Rishi Sunak's Budget for providing support beyond the Covid roadmap.

The government aims to have the economy open by June 21, but the Chancellor's support "goes way beyond that", he said.

He added: "He has already taken a cautious approach extending till the end of September to allow for the fact some businesses will come back at different paces." Report by Thomasl.

