Happy Birthday, Camila Cabello!

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao turns 24 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Her audition for 'The X Factor' was her first time singing in front of people.

2.

She’s a huge Harry Potter fan.

3.

Cabello learned English by watching cartoons.

4.

She collects bows.

5.

She went from having a poster of Taylor Swift in her room to later having her 18th birthday party thrown by Swift.

