Thousands of jellyfish spotted rising to surface of sea off Vietnam's coast

Thousands of jellyfish were spotted rising to the surface of the sea off Vietnam's east coast.

The video, shot in Quang Ninh on February 25, shows a school of jellyfish swimming near the water's surface.

The longtime seafarers said jellyfish floating to the top of the seawater was a sign of water's temperature rising and a possible drought in the near future.