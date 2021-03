Pine Marten and Squirrel Play Tag Around a Tree

Occurred on February 19, 2021 / Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USAInfo from Licensor: "This video was captured beside the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park.

This pine marten, a brown weasel native to Yellowstone, appeared to be hunting the squirrel as the squirrel was simply playing with the marten.

The chase went on for nearly 30 minutes but the squirrel eventually escaped."