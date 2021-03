'Political vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav on IT raid at Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee's properties

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on March 03, called Income Tax (IT) raid at director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu's properties, a "political vendetta.

"BJP misuses institutions like CBI, ED, IT Dept for political benefits.

It's political vendetta.

There is a dictator who doesn't want to listen to voices against him.

He destroyed all institutions.

Be it leaders or actors or activists, everyone is being targeted in the political vendetta," said Tejashwi Yadav.