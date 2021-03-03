Maharashtra Power Ministry ditches Chinese equipments

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut tabled report of State Cyber Cell on the October 12 Mumbai power outage in the Assembly on March 03.

He said, "SCADA unit that balances load dispatch as per supply and demand shows the entry of eight Trojan horse malware from China, UK and other places by breaking firewall.

8 GB of data was stolen.

Our department won't use any Chinese equipment from now on." Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had claimed that October 2020 Mumbai power outage was cyber attack by China.

However, on March 02, Union Power Minister RK Singh said that there is no evidence of cyber-attacks by China during the particular power outage.