Coworkers who became friends discover they are sisters

Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti were both adopted from the Dominican Republic and met while working together at a restaurant in Connecticut.
After Cassandra took a DNA test, she discovered her friend and coworker was her biological sister.
