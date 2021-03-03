Is Van Jones perfect for Kim Kardashian?

While Van Jones and Kim Kardashian dating rumors have fans in a tizzy, Page Six dives into the newly single Kim's love life.
Could the CNN host be her next boyfriend, or possibly Brad Pitt, who is the middle of a bitter divorce?
While Van Jones and Kim Kardashian dating rumors have fans in a tizzy, Page Six dives into the newly single Kim's love life.
Could the CNN host be her next boyfriend, or possibly Brad Pitt, who is the middle of a bitter divorce?
Der Rapper soll nach der angeblichen Trennung von seiner Frau einen Umzug mit seinen Kindern auf das Land planen.
Die Ehe des Reality-Stars soll am Ende sein, aber auch Teil ihrer eigenen Reality-Show werden.