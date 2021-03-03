What you need to know: March 3

Here's what you need to know to start your day on March 3.

Welcome back.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Oroville city councillors voted to send a letter of intent..

To start negotiations with cal fire..

To potentially have the agency take over fire protection services ... its not a done deal though..

The council decided to hire a consultant..

To review the plan..

And those findings could influence the final decision..

## in chico..

The city council asking for more information...bef ore deciding whether to make a local homeless advocacy group an official city committee..

Council members voted to direct the city clerk..

To explore options for absorbing the greater chico homeless task force.

A city commitee would require more transparency and input from the city..

Also in chico... the council voted to gather more information about potential tax revenue..*i* cannabis businesses were allowed within city limits..

Mayor andrew coolidge brought the topic forward to discuss constructing revenue models... that topic will be back on the agenda at the next city council meeting.

In redding..

City council members voted in favor of a salary increase for the city's police department... the increase in pay will amount to 20 percent ... by september 20-23.

Officers haven't seen a raise in four years... and those who voted in favor believe the wage increases are necessary to help fill vacant positions and retain current staff.

## happening today - sentencing for a man convicted of rape and sexual assault.

A jury found "andrew hrenko" guilty of those charges in february.

Two of his victims - an eight and sixteen year old - confronted him from the stand in that trail.

He faces up to 230 years and 6 months in state prison.

### and finally- defense representatives are scheduled to speak before the senate today... to explain their response to the january capitol riot..

The former chief of capitol police and former sergeants at arms ... blame the defense department for not acting quickly enough.

But, during hearings last week ... they seemed uncertain about the process of requesting that help.## happening today- a former california lawmaker... facing a key vote for a federal leadership position..

Former california attorney general xavier becerra set to meet with the senate finance commitee..

Becerra is president bidens top pick to head the department of health and human services recently becerra has faced pushback from some republican senators..

Over his stance on