Northern California school celebrates 'Read Across America' day

For several Northern California schools, Tuesday was "Read Across America" day.

Reading our own jafet serrato read to students at concow school at spring valley this morning..

Jafet read a classic book from doctor seuss... "green eggs and ham."

To keep everybody safe... all of the reading was through zoom.

Read across america day coincides on doctor seuss' birthday and its a way to encourage children to read.

"i like doctor seuss because he puts in all these wacky little made up creatures in the books.

Its very funny overall.

There's always just a drawing in every book."

This is a week long event for this school... tomorrow they will read "cat in the hat," and they are encouraged to wear a hat to celebrate