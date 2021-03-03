Chasing 700: Albert Pujols could extend career to join exclusive home run club

What I'm Hearing: Bob Nightengale had a 90-minute sit down with Albert Pujols and discussed his ultimate legacy to the game of baseball.
One goal in particular of Pujols could lead him to extend his career beyond this season.
What I'm Hearing: Bob Nightengale had a 90-minute sit down with Albert Pujols and discussed his ultimate legacy to the game of baseball.
One goal in particular of Pujols could lead him to extend his career beyond this season.
Albert Pujols, sitting on 662 home runs, said he'd like play past this season if he has a chance to reach 700 homers.
What I'm Hearing: Bob Nightengale had a 90-minute sit down with Albert Pujols and discussed his ultimate legacy to the game of..