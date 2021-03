The Path Forward For Essential Tech Workers

Gig workers and warehouse workers have become essential in a pandemic-ravaged economy.

In California, a law went into effect earlier this year that makes gig workers independent contractors.

Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama are actively seeking to form a union to ensure better protections at the workplace.

You’ll hear from workers and organizers about what’s next for gig workers and tech’s contractor workforce, and what battles lie ahead for these essential workers.