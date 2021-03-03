Biden Agrees to Limit $1,400 Stimulus Check Eligibility

Senate Democrats reportedly struck a deal with the president which would allow fewer people to receive $1,400 stimulus checks.

Individuals and couples who make up to $75,000 and $150,000, respectively, will still get the full amount.

Payments will then reduce and be cut off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for couples.

Previously, the cutoff amounts were $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples.

Taxpayers filing as head of household will be eligible for the full amount if they make less than $112,500, with payment zeroing out at $120,000.

$400-per-week federal unemployment benefits are expected to remain.

The Democratic-controlled Senate could hold a final vote by the end of the week