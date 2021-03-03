Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Helps 5th Graders Publish Book

Two Tri-State Elementary students are in the process of achieving their dreams with the help of local law enforcement.

New tonight-- children*often explore the vast possibilities of what they want to be when they grow up*switching goals more than once.

But for two tri- state elementary students---they already are in the process of achieving their dreams---with the help of local law enforcement... 44news reporter megan diventi shares their story.

Nat of girls reading "i've always loved writing."

It's the power of the pen--- "i'm so happy to share that gift that was given to me with them."

Vanderburgh county sheriff's deputy todd schimmell published his first book last year--- but now he's on another assignment--- "i started meeting with them and they asked a few questions and i found myself wanting to be more involved."

Twice a week-- this author-- meets with 11 year old hailey and 10 year old madison--who are following in his steps... "i honestly really like using our imagination with writing it, and using our imagination for images."

The girls spending their recess hour-- writing-- creating--- envisioning---and planning--their first book on overcoming adversity... "i've always loved writing, but it just took me to the age of 37 to try and take that step forward so it's really neat to see how confident they are at fifth grade in being able to make those decisions and take that step forwsrd."

"i think it's really neat he takes his time to come here for just us 5th graders and help us lay out everything and it's a really nice things he's doing."

And while these 5th graders still focus on moving to middle school--they also are keeping their sight set-- on their dreams.... "just follow your dreams and don't stop just because of an age or just because a certain type of you."

