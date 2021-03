A judge ruled Curtis Flowers should receive a half-million dollars from the state of Mississippi.

A montgomery county judge ruled curtis flowers should get a half million dollars from the state prosecutors tried curtis flowers six times for the 1999 quadruple murder at a winona furniture store.

Four of his trials resulted death sentences.

The u-s supreme court overturned flowers' conviction two years ago the state of mississippi is required to pay compensation to people who are wrongfully convicted or imprisoned.

Verona