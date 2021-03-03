Congressman Bennie Thompson against early lifting of Mississippi mask mandate

Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., says Mississippians should continue to wear masks and listen to medical advise.

Governor tate reeves new executive order to lift the mask mandate and open the state for business.

A mississippi congressman said it is too early for governor tate reeves to lift the mask mandate and open businesses congressman bennie thompson urged people on twitter to continue to wear a mask even as governor tate reeves lifts most of the state's mask mandates.

The lone democrat congressional leader said he believes dr. fauci's recommendation s that it's too early for these actions.

Thompson again strongly encourage all mississippians to continue to wear their masks and listen to the experts."

Governor tate reeves made the decision to end all mask mandates within the state and open businesses meaning they will be able to operate at full capacity and with no restrictions.

The only rules remaining in place are those limiting the capacity of indoor arenas to 50 percent and governing k-12 schools.

The governor's new executive order goes into effect today at 5 - pm despite